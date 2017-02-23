Voters request town hall meeting with Rep. Mike Bost

Some voters are angry because U.S. Rep. Mike Bost is refusing to hold public town hall meetings for those who wish to voice their concerns about health care, the environment and other issues.

Some voters say they are worried about the direction of his leadership.

A group called Indivisible I-57 marched down to the congressman's office to try and get some answers.

"He is not looking out for the health and safety of our citizens if he is voting for big corporation interests instead," said Sabrina Hardenbergh, who was there to request a town hall from Bost.

They were met with opposition. One member of the group says that he is infuriated by the treatment he received.

"I'm upset. Why am I paying for him to be my congressman if I can't even go into his office," Indivisible I-57 member David Trotter said.

When the protesters made a walk through the door, they were met by the building's owner, who told them they had no right to be there. That's a statement the protesters say they totally disagree with.

"He tried to kick people out under the threat of calling the police, but we as tax payers pay the rent on Mike Bost's office where we are supposed to be able to talk with him," said Hardenbergh.

Nevertheless, group members say they plan to keep on fighting for their community.

Bost's office released a statement in response to the group. It reads: