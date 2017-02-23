$1.2M grant allows McCracken County drug court to help more people

The McCracken County Adult Drug Court program has received a $1.2 million grant to help more people and reduce crime in your community.

Brandon Kellett was a different person when his methamphetamine addiction got him arrested two years ago. Now he's a proud graduate of the McCracken County drug court program.

"That's what I needed. I needed the structure. I needed somebody watching me all the time," Kellett said.

A judge can order people repeatedly arrested in drug and alcohol abuse cases to complete the program. The treatment it provides is more extensive for some. That's where federal grant money comes in.

Part of the grant pays for expanded treatment services, like job coaching and substance abuse counseling. The other part pays for basic needs, like housing, transportation, child care and even education.

"Many of them don't have one or more of those things," said McCracken County Circuit Court Judge Tim Kaltenbach.

Kaltenbach said the grant money temporarily provides those resources to participants who need them to complete the program.

"The worst thing I have to do is send people to prison. It's not something I can enjoy," Kaltenbach said.

Kaltenbach said help from the grant keeps more people out of prison and bring crime rates down.

"I'm doing something in life. I have a purpose," Brandon said.

Brandon found his purpose: being a role model for his son and inspiring others in the program.

This is the second grant drug court has received. The court used funds from the last grant over a four-year period. The current grant went into effect in January and is to be used over three years. Kaltenbach said it can be renewed for one more year after that.

The program supervisor said the last grant helped well over 100 graduates. The current grant has helped 15 so far. About 26 percent of participants relapse and end up back in the court system.

The program also saves tax payers. For every $1 spent on graduates, the state saves $2.72 on what it would have spent on their incarceration.