2/23 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Thursday, February 23rd.

BOYS

KHSAA

1st District Championship

Hickman County 65, Fulton County 41

3rd District Championship

Graves County 55, Mayfield 49

4th District Championship

Calloway County 70, Marshall County 58

8th District Championship

Hopkinsville 62, Christian County 61

GIRLS

KHSAA

1st District Championship

Carlisle County 61, Fulton County 44

2nd District Championship

McCracken County 69, Paducah Tilghman 35

4th District Championship

Murray 61, Marshall County 25

5th District Championship

Crittenden County 36, Lyon County 30

8th District Championship

Hopkinsville 53, Christian County 41

TSSAA

Region 7A Quarterfinals

Dresden 54, Gibson County 38

Greenfield 59, Clarksburg 35

Huntingdon 63, Union City 55

Trenton Peabody 48, Gleason 32