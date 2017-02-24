2/23 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Thursday, February 23rd.
BOYS
KHSAA
1st District Championship
Hickman County 65, Fulton County 41
3rd District Championship
Graves County 55, Mayfield 49
4th District Championship
Calloway County 70, Marshall County 58
8th District Championship
Hopkinsville 62, Christian County 61
GIRLS
KHSAA
1st District Championship
Carlisle County 61, Fulton County 44
2nd District Championship
McCracken County 69, Paducah Tilghman 35
4th District Championship
Murray 61, Marshall County 25
5th District Championship
Crittenden County 36, Lyon County 30
8th District Championship
Hopkinsville 53, Christian County 41
TSSAA
Region 7A Quarterfinals
Dresden 54, Gibson County 38
Greenfield 59, Clarksburg 35
Huntingdon 63, Union City 55
Trenton Peabody 48, Gleason 32
