Hamlin gets contract extension from Gibbs and sponsor FedEx

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Denny Hamlin has signed a contract extension with both Joe Gibbs Racing and longtime sponsor FedEx.

The reigning Daytona 500 winner had the extension announced Thursday as FedEx honored him with a highlight video of the victory, the closest finish in race history.



FedEx has been with JGR since 2005, and the only primary sponsor Hamlin has had at NASCAR's top level.



Hamlin has 29 career Cup victories and is a stalwart of the Gibbs organization. He made his Cup debut with the organization in 2005 and was the full-time driver of the No. 11 team the next season. It makes Hamlin the longest tenured driver of a stacked Gibbs lineup even after the abrupt departure of Carl Edwards.



Hamlin is still teamed with 2016 champion Kyle Busch, two-time Daytona 500 winner and Xfinity Series champion Daniel Suarez.

