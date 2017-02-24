Mobley scores 28, rallies UT Martin past Austin Peay 76-72

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) - Jacolby Mobley scored 28 points, including critical back-to-back 3-pointers and the clinching free throws to lead Tennessee Martin to a 76-72 win over Austin Peay on Thursday night.



The Governors led 40-36 at the half and had an early 9-0 run before getting the lead to 10, 56-46, on a 3-pointer from Josh Robinson with 13:34 to play.



Mobley hit a trey with 3:31 to play to give the Skyhawks their first lead 67-66 since the 4:35 of the first half. After an Austin Peay free throw, Mobley nailed another to make it 70-67. The teams traded baskets before Mobley's two free throws with seven seconds left made it a 76-69. Robinson hit a 3 at the buzzer.



Javier Martiner had 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting and 15 rebounds for his sixth-straight double-double for UT Martin (19-11, 9-6 Ohio Valley).



Robinson had 21 points and John Murry 18 for the Governors (10-19, 6-9).

