Tennessee Highway Patrol looking for more state troopers

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has announced that it will soon be accepting applications for its second lateral trooper class.



THP officials say preferred applicants have graduated from a law enforcement training facility certified by the state Peace Officer Standards Training Commission.



Applicants must be U.S. citizens, have a high school diploma or equivalent and be able to pass a physical agility test. They must also undergo a background check, polygraph and not have committed a felony.



Officials say trooper cadets will be assigned to vacant positions across the state.



Men and women interested in becoming a state trooper can apply online from March 8 to March 21. The online application can be found here: http://agency.governmentjobs.com/tennessee/default.cfm.