Til debt do us part: Why talking about money matters

Money plays a huge role in our everyday lives, but how often do you and your partner talk about planning out your finances?

Finances and money are often a leading cause for relationship problems, driving divorces for many couples. But, experts say talking about money now could help ensure you and your partner live out a happily ever after.

Molly Parker and Will Stephens stay busy tying up loose ends around town in the final days before tying the knot. They try to prepare for and talk about their future before saying their vows. Money and financial planning does pop up.

"I mean, it's definitely something we've talked about through our pastor, who's marrying us. We've had a couple of counseling sessions, and money is one of those areas that he talked about with us,” says Parker. Parker and Stephens will be married March 4, and they’re both looking forward to the day. Parker said getting married in a church was important to her and Will, but they’re looking forward to celebrating with friends and family after at 17th St. Warehouse in Murphysboro.

But after the wedding comes the marriage.

Stephens says knowing that finances can cause problems in a marriage, it was important that he and Molly cover all that before the big day.

"Getting married is sort of like going into business with somebody, because you're going to be sharing your time and your energy, your space and your finances," Stephens says.

Psychotherapist Jodie Kennedy, with SI Psychiatry in Marion, Illinois, says most couples, even married ones, can’t or won’t talk about money. She says couples tend to wait years before seeking treatment if they do at all.

"Usually, by the time I work with them, it's gotten a lot bigger than just arguing about money," says Kennedy. She says money represents different things for different people. Often it’s power, security and love, or fun and luxury. But, if you value money differently than your partner does, it can cause tension.

"It's particularly important, because people attach a lot of significance to money. And unless they know how to understand the significance they attach to it, they don't understand why their partner's not getting it when they argue about money," Kennedy says. But, she says, if you can talk about it and understand how each of you views money, then you can plan for it together.

"There's a greater chance that you're both going to be committed to working towards the goal and understanding why there may be a disagreement or a concern when it shows up," Kennedy says. It's important that you sit down with your partner before you ever say I do, according to Kennedy. You're both going to want to talk about everything from how much debt you have to how much you want to spend on the wedding, so you are both prepared when you are married.

"Finances, whether people want to recognize it or not, control emotional issues in a relationship," says Michelle Schafer, a divorce attorney practicing in Marion. Schafer says she used to see 10 to 15 new couples in her office each month seeking divorce. But, she says that number seems to grow constantly. The increase is causing delays and court backlogs.

She says often finances are the source of the problem, or part of it.

"They don't understand their finances. They don't understand why things have gone bad," Schafer says. She says fights about money morph into bigger problems about trust, often with one person taking control.

"There are people that come in and have no idea that they have three checking accounts and two savings accounts. There are people that come in that have no idea they have retirement accounts." Schafer says. She says those people have the hardest time leaving the relationship and starting over.

"Money can be the root of all evil, absolutely,” Parker says. “You have to be aware of that and just have those frank conversations, I think, but it shouldn't drive your love. And I think if you take care of those things early on, then it won't."

That’s why they didn’t just talk with each other about these issues, but also with their parents and their pastor.

"Talking to those people helps, and we have. So, I think I have no worries about how our life — mine and her life — is going to unfold, because she's just perfect for me," Stephens says. “Thank you, honey,” Parker says.

They’re hoping honesty, understanding, and having faith in each other can build a strong foundation for their future.

"God makes people different, so that he can make them one. Two puzzle pieces that are exactly alike won't fit together, so those differences make something last," Stephens says.

Start talking. It’s the biggest thing financial advisers, divorce attorneys and relationship counselors say you and your partner need to do now and regularly.

Here are the most important topics experts say you should discuss regarding money and finances:

- Find out what money means to you and your partner. If you put a different value on it, that may be why you’re fighting about spending it.

- Know the state of your finances, including how much money you make and where it all goes.

- Talk about any student loan debt and credit card debt you both have, and make a plan to reduce or get rid of it in a reasonable amount of time.

- Come up with a budget, and stick to it. Help keep each other accountable, but understand that mistakes can happen.

- Be honest about how you’re spending money. Don’t hide accounts or purchases from your partner.

- Decide how you want to save money, both now and for the future, so you’re both happy with your finances when you retire.

- Lastly, if you can’t agree on how to save or spend money, talk to someone about it. A financial advisor can help you decide how or where to invest and help you plan for your future. A relationship counselor, or even a financial therapist can help you and your partner get on the same page about spending and its deeper meaning in your lives.