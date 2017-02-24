6 things to know - 2/24/17

Here are six things to know for today.



A suspect is dead and two police officers are in the hospital after a shootout in Washington, D.C. overnight. The police chief says that both officers are in stable condition. The suspect in the shooting died on the way to the hospital.



Two soldiers are among the 60 people dead because of a suicide bomb in Turkey. The bomb went off near a security post in a village in Turkey. The town was captured from the Islamic State Thursday after more than two months of fighting.



Forty-six people are in jail this morning for refusing to leave the construction site of the North Dakota Access Pipeline. Protesters were given until Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. to leave, but many have refused.



Police in Malaysia say the half brother of North Korea's leader who was killed in a Kuala Lumpur airport more than a week ago had a nerve agent on his eye and his face. A statement Friday from the inspector general of police said that a preliminary analysis from the Chemistry Department of Malaysia identified the agent at "VX NERVE AGENT."



President Donald Trump will find a much more receptive crowd at the nation's largest gathering of conservative activists than when he first addressed the group six years ago. White House strategist Steve Bannon says Trump's speech Friday to the Conservative Political Action Congress will be one of appreciation.



An environmental group says volunteers will be planting tens of thousands of trees in Tennessee this weekend. The Tennessee Environmental Council says more than 20,000 volunteer tree-planters from the state's 95 counties are picking up their native seedlings on Friday.