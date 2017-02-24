USPS looking to hire in Missouri and Illinois

The United States Postal Service is looking to hire employees in Missouri and Illinois.



USPS says they are hiring Assistant Rural Carriers to provide rural mail delivery, customer service, and additional duties at Missouri and Illinois post offices.



The positions are part-time with variable hours, including holidays and weekends. USPS says the position pays $17.40 an hour.



Applications will be taken from March 13 - March 19. You must apply online. For more information, click here.