SIU Carbondale to offering lodging for upcoming solar eclipse

A Carterville winery is hoping to put southern Illinois and an event scheduled around the solar eclipse happening on Aug. 21 on the map through its wine.
The university says it will open its Student Recreation Center doors for indoor camping.
Hopkinsville residents looking to rent out their land or home for the upcoming solar eclipse can get some guidance at an upcoming meeting.
The city of Carbondale, Illinois, just launched its new interactive map for the total solar eclipse that will happen in August. The map is a first for the city.
The United States Post Office is releasing special stamps for the upcoming total solar eclipse.
