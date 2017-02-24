SIU Carbondale to offering lodging for upcoming solar eclipse

Southern Illinois University Carbondale is offering some lodging for the upcoming solar eclipse.



The university says it will open its Student Recreation Center doors for indoor camping.



Campers will be able to set up their camp starting Friday, August 18. The eclipse is on Monday, August 21. Campers can remain in the center until Tuesday or possibly Wednesday.



Campers have the option of camping as a group or as an individual. Individual campers will get a 10x10 foot area on the floor of the west gymnasium. Groups can reserve larger rooms.



Campers will have access to showers and bathrooms, cell phone charging stations, and day lockers. The center is also air-conditioned.



You can learn more about the camp-in, including pricing, by clicking here.