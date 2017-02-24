Countdown to Spring

Spring is almost here! The official start of Spring is Monday, March 20.



For the next four weeks, we'll be covering different ways to get you ready for Spring.



Week One - Spring cleaning. All morning we have be giving you some quick tips on spring cleaning your home. You can read all the tips we talked about and more by clicking here.



Week Two - With the weather warming up, you can expect to see more insects outside. But some of those bugs may be trying to get inside. All morning we have talked about ways to keep creepy-crawlies out of your home. For more information, click here.



Week Three - Wanting to start a garden, but don't know what to grow? All morning long we have highlighted six vegetables that are easy to grow in the spring. You can find out which six and how to grow them by clicking here.



Week Four - Now that Spring is here, you are probably wanting to take advantage of the warmer weather. There are a lot of easy, and free, ways to spend time outside. Everything from going to the park and climbing a tree, to taking a stroll and eating outside. You can find more Springtime fun suggestions by clicking here.