Portion of Christian County road down to one lane due to sinkhole

A portion of a road in Christian County will be down to one lane over the weekend due to a sinkhole.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a sinkhole appeared under KY 109/Dawson Springs Road near the intersection with J. Boyd Road.



Crews filled the sinkhole after they found it, but say it needs time to cure over the weekend.



An automated signal was put at the site to control the one lane traffic. It will be in place through the weekend. Crews are expected to take the signal down sometime Monday.