Police: Escaped juvenile inmate back in custody - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Police: Escaped juvenile inmate back in custody

Posted: Updated:
By Staff report
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -

The Murphysboro, Illinois, Police Department says a juvenile inmate who escaped custody on Wednesday has been arrested.

The inmate escaped custody of the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the inmate was found at Highway 13 and Watson Road around 2:10 p.m. on Friday and arrested without incident.

Powered by Frankly