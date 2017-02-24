Woman who integrated Mayfield High School returns

Alice Wilson spoke to students of all races at the school she first integrated.

Alice Wilson walked into her high school 60 years after she attended. Mayfield High School has a different address now, and that's not all that's changed.

"It's a far different audience than what I saw when I attended school," said Wilson.

Friday, she spoke in front of students of all races, sitting next to each other and sharing the same bleachers.

Wilson was a part of the Mayfield 10, the first 10 African-American students who enrolled in the previously all-white school.

"A beautiful change has taken place, and that's what that struggle was all about. I was so happy to see that today," Wilson said.

She spoke about her struggle to the students, some of whom are only there because of her and the other nine, like Alonzo Daniel.

"I wouldn't be able to go here 60 years ago," Daniel reflected.

White students used to sit in front of the school to protest Wilson and the nine other black students. Now they sit to listen and learn from Wilson's past.

"Diversity is the key to success," Wilson said. She said her goal was to get a better education, and that's what she did.