Business near Paducah Coke Plant starts pay-to-park

The Coke Plant is becoming a go-to spot in Paducah, but customers of businesses inside are finding parking difficult.

There is limited parking behind the building, so people are parking in front of other businesses, taking up the spots for their customers.

One business is grabbing at the opportunity to help with the problem. Argonaut Fitness owner Shawn Nevels is working with an app called Pay to Park. He charges $5 to park in his lot for four hours. It's an app you download. Nevels said it's only four steps to pay, and it solves the problem.

Except, if you don't pay, he tows. "I saw a need in the community, and I came up with a simple solution that was amicable for everybody," Nevels said.

Nevels said other businesses should do the same. He said they could work together to set a price.