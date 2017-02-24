Weekend protest planned in Paducah

After a week of protests at appearances by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in multiple states, another protest is scheduled Saturday at his Paducah office.

Paducah Progressive Action spokeswoman Lea Wintworth tells Local 6 that the new group hopes for “some response from Mitch, some sort of acknowledgment that he hears us.”

Mary Ellen Knowles is the manager of Waffle Hut in Paducah. She says the regulars there “talk about politics. They talk about religion. They talk about anything they can argue about.”

Even Knowles has an opinion about the recent protests. “If you're going to protest, and you don't like the president or you don't like your country, move to another country. And maybe I'm harsh in saying that, but that's just the way I feel,” Knowles said.

Butch Loe, a regular at the diner, says he doesn’t have a problem with peaceful protests, and he thinks some good comes from them. “I think everybody has a right to protest. I think if you're born in America, you've got the right to say what you want to say,” he said.

Low is a Democrat who voted for President Donald Trump and approves of the job he’s doing so far. But, he says after working for a union for more than 40 years, he respects the rights of people to voice their concerns.

On the week of protests in the commonwealth, Kentucky Democratic Party spokesman Daniel Lowry says no protesters were paid. Although he did encounter a few people from surrounding states, he says the majority of protestors in Kentucky were Kentuckians. Lowry says the protests are effective, because they raise awareness.

The protest in Paducah is scheduled from from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. McConnell's office is at 100 Fountain Ave.