Bully Free Zone: Victims can feel effects long after bullying stops

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says bullying is a serious public health problem, and your children are bearing the brunt of it all. The CDC says bullying can have detrimental effects on person's mental health, even after it stops.

Twenty-eight percent of students in grades six through 12 say they've experienced bullying, according to stopbullying.gov.

Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me. Does that sound familiar? It's a saying many of us learned at a young age, but it's not always true. The PACER Center says words can leave deep emotional scars.

For Justin Hawkins, the damage turned into physical scars.

"After a long time of being called 'emo kid,' 'wrist slicer,' 'suicide kid,' stuff like that all the time —it eventually got to me, and I started actually cutting myself," says Hawkins.

It was the one thing Hawkins says he could control.

"I was pretty bad about not sticking up for myself, ever, for anything," says Hawkins. "I was a complete passive, and a lot of people took advantage of that."

Hawkins says he was targeted on the bus, in the hallways and in the classroom.

He says the bullying didn't stop when the bell rang at the end of the school day. It continued on social media.

"Because I let it drag on for as long as it did, it ended up doing a whole lot more damage," says Hawkins. "It actually continued affecting me until I was about 20."

A study published by the CDC reports students who are bullied are more likely to have anxiety and panic disorders as adults.

Students who've experienced bullying say it helps if you reach out for help.

"If someone is messing with you, you need to go say something about it," says Hawkins.

"Just tell them, 'I'm being bullied. I need help. Please help me,'" says Morgan Guess, who was also a victim of bullying.

"You're not alone," says victim Boden Shoulta. "You can go to your friends. You can go to your parents, and sometimes you can go to your teachers."

"No matter what, there are always people you can talk to," says Hawkins.

Hawkins says he learned to cope through meditation. He's finally at a point where, he says, he's forgiven his bullies.

If you're being bullied, don't keep it a secret. Tell a friend and an adult you can trust.

If it's happening online, the Anti-Defamation League says don't respond. Save the evidence, and block your bully.

For a list of resources for victims of bullying and their parents, click here.