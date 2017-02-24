Adult Day Training program celebrates worker's anniversary

They're serving fare from hamburgers and hot dogs to muffins and coffee. Employees of Fourth and Deli in the US Bank building in Paducah are part of the Adult Day Training program.

It provides job training and daily living skills along with recreational activities for clients with intellectual disabilities.

On Friday, the deli celebrated Kim Robinson's one year anniversary.

"Kim is a very hard worker," Creative Enterprises Supervisor Janice Jones said Friday. "She's willing and motivated at all times to do anything."

Robinson originally worked two days a week through the program, but she loved it so much that she now works five days a week. She says she loves working at the deli, and she is looking forward to another year.