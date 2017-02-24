Bully Free Zone: Local boy says bully choked him in school bathroom

More than 70 percent of students say they've witnessed bullying in their schools, according to stopbullying.gov. Experts say one way to help stop it is to tell someone.

Jennifer Shoulta says her son, Boden, was being bullied at school. She says when they told someone, they faced pushback from school staff.

"It seemed like I was pulling teeth, like nobody wanted to help us," says Jennifer. "I feel like I was sending him every day, and I would just pray that nothing would happen."

The school has hosted stop bullying seminars. There are counselors on site and teachers patrolling the hallways. Still, Boden feels the school didn't do enough to create a bully free environment.

"I just didn't feel safe," says Boden.

It took a lot of courage for Boden to tell the school he was being bullied, and he says he feels they let him down.

"It didn't really help that they didn't believe me," says Boden.

"I don't know if they don't know how to acknowledge it," says Jennifer. "I don't know. I don't know. I know that their hands are tied."

Local anti-bullying advocate Susan Guess says she believes the majority of schools want to make good decisions.

"Bullying happens everywhere," says Guess. "The school bears the brunt of a lot of that because kids spend so much time there every day."

Boden says an older boy targeted him on the school bus. He says that same kid shot him with a BB gun while he was biking around town. Then, one day at school, while Boden was in the bathroom, he says his bully choked him, but he waited until he got home to tell someone.

"This kid comes up behind him and starts choking him to the point that he can't scream, it's burning," says Jennifer. "He didn't tell the teachers, because of everything he's been through. He waited until he came home, and he told me. I cried, oh I cried, because when you can't protect your kid and you can't be there."

Jennifer says she called the school about the incident.

"All I wanted was somebody to say 'We will make sure Boden is taken care of. He should not have contact with this individual,' and I have never heard that," says Jennifer.

Through word of mouth, Boden says he learned his bully was transferred to an alternative school.

"That's basically when it quit, but I'm not sure it's done yet," says Boden.

Jennifer says parents need to be held accountable in these situations. She says if it were the other way around, she would make her son apologize and do volunteer work in the community.

When Local 6 started working on this special series on bullying, we reached out to nearly every school in our viewing area asking for participation. Only a handful of schools responded wanting to know more. We told those schools we were interested in talking to students about bullying, but never got a response back.