Bully Free Zone: families tell their stories

What does it take to make our schools bully free zones?

WPSD local 6 looks at the problem of bullying in each of our newscasts through the stories of parents, children and experts. Monday, February 27 is a day dedicated to helping people in the community create a Bully Free Zone.

The first step in addressing the issue is engaging in a conversation with those who have experienced it. It's a lesson Susan Guess of Paducah faced when she discovered a bully targeting her daughter Morgan six years ago.

Guess is quick to offer support and encouragement for families who find themselves in situation that involves bullying.

"I think, first of all, the importance of pushing through fear. Particularly when it comes to standing up to an injustice or protecting your child. It can be scary and lonely times," Guess said.

Guess said she and her daughter Morgan persevered in a world of uncertainty.

"You have a child, in our situation, who was 8 who would sit down at dinner and have to go to bed because she was having stomach spasms. She would go to school and have a panic attack. One of the most difficult days is when our pediatrician recommended that we put her on anti-depressants. She was in the third grade," Guess said.

In 2016 Susan and Morgan Guess worked successfully with Kentucky lawmakers to pass legislation to provide a formal definition for bullying. It helps school leaders, community members and even police better track, prevent and address the issue.

The Guesses celebrate that success but say a bigger obstacle remains, which is convincing victims to talk about it.

"That is probably the greatest struggle that we still see - is too many kids are not speaking out, they're not saying anything, they're not asking for help. It's not that the schools won't help them. It's not that their parents won't help them. They're afraid. They're afraid that the bullying will get worse, so, they just remain silent," Guess said.

A reality Jennifer Shoulta faced after learning a classmate was bullying her son Boden long after it started.

"Please just talk to your kids, you know. I've had to pull some of it out of Boden because he didn't want everyone to overreact. He didn't want that negative, you know, vibe that the kids at school, they've made fun of him. Some of them have said things like, 'Why don't you just stand up to him?' They've said some things that they shouldn't have said," Shoulta said.

Data collected by the federal government shows 28% of students in grades 6-12 experienced bullying and 20% of students in grades 9-12 experienced bullying.

If your child isn't a target, they likely witness it. 70.6% of young people say they have seen bullying in their schools.

"Just take a few extra minutes to talk to your kids because all these school shootings and stuff, this is starting somewhere and I just, I want my child protected so I hope everyone else wants theirs protected as well," Shoulta added.

Anti-bullying advocates say how you choose to protect your child is important.

"One of the big lessons for us from the beginning is that we decided to not attack people, not to attack bullies or schools and attack the issue. And I think when you take that approach you can bring people along with you because it's a more positive way. Because you're not trying to cause harm to anyone, you're trying to change the way people view an issue," Guess said.

Face-to-face bullying isn't the only problem. 9% of students in grades 6 through 12 say they've experienced cyberbullying. 15% of students in high school say a bully targeted them through social media in the past year and that 55% of LGBT students are cyberbullied, according to stopbullying.gov.

Links with this information and other resources for both parents and students can be found here.

Additionally, here are things to remember as parents begin that conversation with their child. First, listen. It's your child's story; let him or her tell it in a way they're comfortable. Second, believe. The talk can be a little shocking for parents. to be an effective advocate for your child you need to react in a way that encourages the child to trust. And lastly, be supportive. Tell your child it is not his or her fault and that they do not deserve to be bullied. Parents need to empower their child.

Here's more from our interview with anti-bullying advocate Susan Guess.

How tough is it to walk that line of 'the law is not enough, the schools aren't doing enough' and really focusing on the issue?

"Those are tough days, absolutely, but to protect and to bring change and to partner with your school you do have to be a voice of reason. You have to not attack them. At the end of the day, schools want to make good decisions. Often, they don't have the skills or resources that they need. They have competing responsibilities. They are supposed to protect your child, they're also protecting the rights of the child that has bullied. We have learned, over the years, that they also, there's some fear of reputational risk in many schools' minds that if people think a child's been bullied there that the school isn't safe, and that's simply not true. And I hope that's a message we've gotten out these past six years is that bullying happens everywhere."

What kind of legal obstacles do you think some school present?

"It's a term called 'in loco parentis.' It means in place of the parent. So we started having parents come to us. We always advise that if your child's being bullied that you ask the school not to interview your child without you being present. Because, again, as a school they have competing responsibilities. If you put a principal in there for instance, again, he is there - he has the bullied child, he has the bully and has his school to protect. So, to me he does have competing responsibilities. You bring a child in that's being bullied and they're questioned, and they're already afraid, and they're fragile, and if they feel like they're not believed, or they're questioned, or the bullying incident is trying to be diminished somewhat, then I don't believe the rights of that child are being fully protected."