Ledbetter fire chief testifies before state fire commission

A local fire chief will not have to pay back state funds that come from your tax dollars, yet.

The Kentucky Fire Commission tabled discussion about Ledbetter Fire Chief Terry Stringer's reporting incorrect work hours until April.

Last December, the fire commission published its October minutes, in which it said the chief falsified training hours.

In a meeting Friday, the commission said that it wasn't actually an issue with Stringer's training hours.

That was their mistake.

But the number of hours Stringer worked is still in question.

Stringer made his case to the commission during a 30 minute discussion. He claims he was right in collecting his incentive pay from the state, but the commission said there were still too many questions to make a decision.

One commissioner said: "The time sheets, evidently, the chief turned in had him working the week when there was documentation he was on a cruise."

That was one of the questions from the board, enough to push discussion on the Ledbetter Fire Department.

"It's kind of a witch hunt, or whatever you want to call it. I shouldn't be here trying to justify myself in doing something when I haven't done anything wrong. I've spent 40 years of my life in this fire service, and I wouldn't do anything to hurt it," Stringer said.

Stringer said that he did nothing intentionally wrong.

He even asked for help in how to correct his time sheets for the commission. "There's no way I know how to fill out time sheets when I'm the only paid employee in that department," he said.

Stringer is required to work 2,080 hours a year to receive incentive pay from the state.

We don't know how much he receives from the state. If they find he didn’t correctly report the hours he worked, the commission could ask him to return at least one year's worth of incentive pay.

Fire Commission Division Director Bruce Roberts said: "When we did the audit, he put down he was working when he wasn't actually there."

Stringer said in his nearly 40 years of service, he would never take from the people he's served. "I can clear my name, because I did not do anything intentionally wrong," he said.

I spoke to a board member who told me the discussion over hours and incentive pay is not fair to the board, the fire department, or to Stringer, but that member would not elaborate.

Stringer did not respond to my request for comment.

Fire Commission Vice Chair Greg Dearing told me he cannot comment either, because it's under investigation.

Stringer earns $24,000 a year in salary from the Ledbetter Fire Board.

That money comes from tax dollars.