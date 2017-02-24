Grants fund improvements to Mayfield parks, baseball fields

The city of Mayfield wants to improve parks in the area to give your children more places to play and stay active. It recently received grants to start improvements at four different parks.

The Laurel Oak Garden Club donated $4,000 to Anderson Park. The rotary club approved a $2,200 grant for a new park on 10th Street. The state awarded two grants: $49,766 for a Kess Creek Park on Locust Road and $22,500 to the Mayfield-Graves County Ballparks.

The ball park sits across the street from Brandis Lunsford's home.

"It was so convenient to have practice and stuff over here anyway, because you know, we were right there," Brandis said.

The convenience wasn't enough. The ballparks condition led Brandis to sign her daughter up for the Murray Team Instead.

"It's hard to do anything, you know? Even the pitch machines. They didn't have enough pitch machines. Everyone had to share," Brandis said.

The YMCA will use a state grant to put in new batting cages, upgrade the concession stand and restrooms, turn a torn up field into four T-ball fields, and put in new dirt.

We want to keep the kids who live in Mayfield and Graves County in Mayfield and Graves County. We don't want them to go play ball, we don't want the parents to have to go to Murray," said YMCA CEO Pamela Hamilton.

Hamilton says they've never had enough money to make all needed improvements.

"To give them a better ball park down here gives them more options and opportunities to get out and get active," Hamilton said.

Once improvements are made, the Y can hold more tournaments and it will be time to play ball.

Hamilton says rather than six tournaments a year, improvements would allow for up to 15 tournaments and a longer season.

"It's more exciting whenever it's close to home and, you know, family can come be involved," Brandis said.

Brandis hopes to soon be able to watch her daughter play from home.

The YMCA will make the improvements in the spring and summer. It has to match the state grant. It will do that through donations and fundraisers.