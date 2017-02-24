Bully Free Zone: victims share their stories

You want your child to go to school and learn in a Bully Free Zone.

That's not what happens to more than three million students nationwide who are victims of bullying each year.

WPSD local 6 looks at the problem of bullying in each of our newscasts through the stories of parents, children and experts. Monday, February 27 is a day dedicated to helping people in the community create a Bully Free Zone.

When 8 year-old Morgan Guess shared her story of being bullied on a public stage the third grader found herself on a mission to help others. Fast forward to today where the 14 year-old shares the same anti-bullying message and continues to convince victims to step forward.

"There are kids suffering in silence, not knowing that if they tell someone it'll get better, because it can't get better if you don't tell anyone," Guess said.

She's the first to admit it's easy to say but harder to do.

"I didn't tell them because I was afraid it would get worse. I was afraid that I would tell them, then they would tell the principal, and then she would know that I told on her. And then she'd be mad and she would start bullying me more," Guess said.

Boden Shoulta is also a victim of bullying and can relate to the struggle.

"When you get bullied it don't make you feel good, it makes you feel bad. People call you snitch all the time and if you, if I wanted to tell them I would because I felt it was a good thing to tell (an adult) but I kind of didn't want to because every time you say something like that, (other kids) always call you a liar and a snitch and a tattle tale and stuff like that," Shoulta said.

Experts say the physical and mental toll on a child who is bullied can lead to changes in behavior parents may not recognize.

Kids and teens who are bullied tend to smoke cigarettes, use illegal drugs, drink alcohol and engage in sexual activity more than those who aren't bullied.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report suicide linked to bullying is the third leading cause of death among young people and for every suicide among today's youth there are at least 100 suicide attempts.

11 year-old Boden says the fight against bullying continues and he encourages other kids to speak up.

"Don't be nervous to say things that you want to say and that you need to say. I'd tell them to try and ignore them as much as they could but when it gets to that point that you just can't do it anymore, I would just tell somebody if it got worse."

A message Morgan Guess is glad people her age are hearing loud and clear.

"The first thing to do is to tell an adult. And, one very important thing is to stand up. They say if you stand up to a bully it will shut them down in five seconds. There are maybe people who are like me, when I was being bullied, that they didn't have the courage to stand up," Guess said.

The first step in building a Bully Free Zone is victims telling an adult. However, what if your child witnesses bullying? Here's some advice from experts: don't participate. Don't laugh, stare or cheer for the bad behavior. If you do, you're sending a message that the behavior is okay. Stop the bully: if it feels safe stand tall and tell the person to cut it out. When you do you're letting the aggressor, or bully, know how hurtful it is to be bullied.



Here's more from our interview with anti-bullying advocate Morgan Guess.

What would the 14 year-old Morgan like to go back in time and tell the 8 year-old Morgan who didn't think she had any resources to go to? Who was scared to say stuff to her parents? Didn't really know what was going on. What would you tell her?

"If I could go back and tell her something, the first thing I would tell her is to stay strong. There were times when I just wanted to give up and I just wanted to make it all stop. I also wanted to tell her to not be afraid to stand up and I still struggle with that now some times, just kind of like, finding my voice. But, um, I wish I would have known earlier that I had it there. And I would have told her to tell mom and dad that they can make it better."

At the time it was happening, how did it make you feel? Being bullied?

"That was my first introduction to any type of violence and I really didn't know what to do with it. I would start to eat and my stomach would start hurting. I was having panic attacks. At the time I didn't know what they were but I would just cry. I was just really confused about what was going on."

Was it a feeling of desperation? Not knowing where to turn?

"There were points where I felt all alone. I felt like no one knew what I was feeling and I felt like I couldn't go to anyone for fear of it getting worse and it was definitely a scary time for me."

What do they need to tell themselves when they walk out the door in the morning, headed towards school?

"They need to tell themselves 'I am strong' and if they haven't told any one, definitely, 'I need to tell someone. I need to go to school and tell someone.' But if they have told someone and they're still being bullied, 'This will get better. Someone knows and someone is helping, this will get better' ."

And what do they need to tell their parents even if they're embarrassed?

"Just tell them 'I'm being bullied, I need help. Please help me'. If you don't tell your parents - telling your parents is really where it all starts. You need to tell your parents to help you."