Bully Free Zone: victims share their stories

Seventy-seven percent: That's how many kids across west Kentucky qualify for free or reduced lunches during the school year. Many families rely on the Summer Backpack Program to feed their children when school's out.More
Many parents who rely on school lunches to feed their children struggle to support their families in the summer.More
Kids ages 0-18 can get free breakfast and lunch at Paducah Middle School from June 5 - July 28.More
Testimonies at a legislative hearing have revealed investigators with Illinois' child welfare agency face high caseloads and feel pressured to quickly wrap up abuse investigations.More
Social workers have too many cases to protect all the children they oversee. That is a the main concern judges and other speakers brought to a panel in Frankfort on Tuesday.More
Many parents who rely on school lunches to feed their children struggle to support their families in the summer.More
Kids ages 0-18 can get free breakfast and lunch at Paducah Middle School from June 5 - July 28.More
Robert Smith of Kirksey was drafted into the U.S. Army in March of 1945.More
Local 6 Blake Stevens looks at how a college degree compares with a technical degree or certification in College Degrees vs. Trade Jobs.More
Without a budget and regular funding, the Williamson County Early Childhood Cooperative won’t open its doors next year. More than 600 young children in every district in the county are at risk of losing their preschool programs.More
