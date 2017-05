Friday was Art Day in Kentucky. Paducah area educators, artists and supporters joined others from across the state in Frankfort.

There, Local 6 area organizations received more than $100,000 in grant money. The biggest winner, the Carson Center, was awarded more than $50,400.

The funds are in the form of Kentucky Arts Council Fiscal Year 2017 Kentucky Arts Partnership Grants.

You can read the full list of winners in our area in the document below.