West Kentucky school board member jailed in Indiana

A member of the Livingston County School Board faces charges in Indiana on Friday.

Ronald Jones has been jailed at the Vanderburgh County Jail. The jail's website says he was arrested on a battery charge. It says he was jailed at 1:23 a.m. on Friday.

We tried to find more information about the arrest, but we haven't been able to get a copy of his affidavit as of Friday night.

We also tried reaching out to Livingston County School District. We have not yet received a response.