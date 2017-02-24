Local women participate in Emerge Kentucky political training program

A crowd of 160 women are learning how they can get more involved in politics. They trained with Emerge Kentucky Friday night in Paducah.

Founder Jennifer Moore says their mission is to make more women Democrats leaders across the state.

"Well, we are in Paducah this weekend for the Emerge Kentucky class, which is a program I started a few years ago, because we saw a need: that we need to have more woman serve in public office in Kentucky. Kentucky ranks 42nd in the country for woman serving. Emerge is here to train Democratic women to run for office, so we can change that," Moore says.

Participants complete seven sessions over a six month period. Emerge Kentucky is a statewide program. Classes are held at different locations around the state.

