Car charging station available in Paducah

By Staff report
PADUCAH, KY -

You can now charge electric cars in Paducah.

Charging stations have been set up at La Quinta Inn and Suites Paducah and Best Western. That means electric car drivers can pull up and plug in while they stay the night at either hotel.

Each hotel has two charging stations. 

