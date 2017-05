Your generosity already helped to raise $51,000 for Murray State's St. Jude Up Til Dawn fundraising event.

That's more than double last year's total of more than $27,000.

The money helps kids battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

You can also take part in the event into Saturday morning. It will run from 11:30 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday in Racer Arena on MSU's campus.