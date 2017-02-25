2/24 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, February 24th.
BOYS
KHSAA
2nd District Championship
McCracken County 64, Paducah Tilghman 61
5th District Championship
Lyon County 61, Livingston Central 59
IHSA
Class 1A Cobden Regional Championship
Meridian 75, Goreville 69
Class 1A Hardin County Regional Championship
Gallatin County 74, Cairo 64 (OT)
Class 1A Crab Orchard Regional Championship
Christopher 71, Sesser-Valier 44
Class 2A Eldorado Regional Championship
Eldorado 57, Harrisburg 41
TSSAA
Region 7A Quarterfinals
Union City 42, Dresden 40
Halls 47, McKenzie 42
Peabody 54, Huntingdon 53
Humboldt 71, West Carroll 39
GIRLS
TSSAA
Region 7AA Quarterfinals
Crockett County 51, Chester County 44
Jackson South Side 53, South Gibson 42
Lexington 51, Dyersburg 48
Martin Westview 57, Bolivar Central 35
