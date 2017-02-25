2/24 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, February 24th.

BOYS

KHSAA

2nd District Championship

McCracken County 64, Paducah Tilghman 61

5th District Championship

Lyon County 61, Livingston Central 59

IHSA

Class 1A Cobden Regional Championship

Meridian 75, Goreville 69

Class 1A Hardin County Regional Championship

Gallatin County 74, Cairo 64 (OT)

Class 1A Crab Orchard Regional Championship

Christopher 71, Sesser-Valier 44

Class 2A Eldorado Regional Championship

Eldorado 57, Harrisburg 41

TSSAA

Region 7A Quarterfinals

Union City 42, Dresden 40

Halls 47, McKenzie 42

Peabody 54, Huntingdon 53

Humboldt 71, West Carroll 39

GIRLS

TSSAA

Region 7AA Quarterfinals

Crockett County 51, Chester County 44

Jackson South Side 53, South Gibson 42

Lexington 51, Dyersburg 48

Martin Westview 57, Bolivar Central 35