1st, 2nd Region Basketball Tournament pairings

The 2017 1st and 2nd Region boy's and girl's basketball tournament pairings were drawn on Saturday morning. Below is a list of matchups and game times that will begin on Monday, February 27th.

BOYS

1st Region Tournament (CFSB Center)

Hickman County (12-14) vs. Mayfield (21-10) - March 1st at 6:00pm

Calloway County (21-10) vs. Paducah Tilghman (19-10) - March 1st at 7:45pm

McCracken County (24-8) vs. Marshall County (21-10) - March 2nd at 6:00pm

Graves County (24-7) vs. Fulton County (11-18) - March 2nd at 7:45pm

2nd Region Tournament (Hopkinsville High School)

Webster County (17-14) vs. Lyon County 17-12) - March 1st at 6:00pm

Madisonville-NH (15-14) vs. Christian County 25-7) - March 1st at 7:30pm

Hopkinsville (25-6) vs. Livingston Central (18-14) - March 2nd at 6:00pm

Henderson County (21-9) vs. Dawson Springs (17-15) - March 2nd at 7:30pm

GIRLS

1st Region Tournament (CFSB Center)

McCracken County (14-18) vs. Ballard Memorial (8-20) - February 27th at 6:00pm

Carlisle County (21-4) vs. Marshall County (25-7) - February 27th at 7:45pm

Murray (23-5) vs. Paducah Tilghman (7-24) - February 28th at 6:00pm

Graves County (27-4) vs. Fulton County (14-14) - February 28th at 7:45pm

2nd Region Tournament (Hopkins County Central)

Webster County (19-12) vs. Lyon County (19-10) - February 27th at 6:00pm

Hopkins Central (11-19) vs. Christian County (16-13) - February 27th at 7:30pm

Hopkinsville (22-8) vs. Madisonville-NH (18-12) - February 28th at 6:00pm

Crittenden County (25-7) vs. Henderson County (24-5) - February 28th at 7:30pm

