Investigators make arrest in arson, assault case

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office arrested Mark Eugene Smith, 36, of Calvert City on Friday in connection to a case dating back to January 28.

Smith is charged with Arson First Degree and Assault First Degree. Investigators say Smith went into the home of Edward Harris, 63, assaulted him and started a fire. Harris was air lifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment and his family said he's in stable condition. Harris is a disabled veteran who his sister, Linda Mace, tells Local 6 is improving slowly.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Marshall County Patrol Division, Court Security Division, the State Fire Marshal's Office, Possum Trot-Sharpe Fire Department, Calvert City Fire Department, and the Marshall County Ambulance Service.

