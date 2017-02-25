Daycare operator found guilty in death of 4-month-old

A Tennessee jury has convicted a woman in the death of an infant at her unlicensed in-home daycare in Murfreesboro.



The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro reports the jury found Angela Buchanan guilty of criminally negligent homicide and aggravated child neglect in the 2014 death of four-month-old Mekhi Cole.



Mary Thomas, Mekhi's mother, said the verdict won't bring back her son but she hopes his death was not in vain.



Mekhi Cole died after Buchanan fell asleep with him during nap time. Thomas testified that Buchanan told her when she woke up, Mekhi was on his face.



Buchanan's sentencing was set for April 21. She faces 15 to 25 years in prison, with a parole hearing after 30 percent is served or four and a half years.