Police investigate shooting that injured three

The Harrisburg, Illinois Police Chief says his department is investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital early Saturday.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 200 and 300 block of E. Dayton Street in Harrisburg at 2:30am Saturday. Harrisburg Police, the Saline County Sheriff's Department and Eldorado Police responded to the call. Officers at the scene found three gunshot victims in or near the location.

All three were taken from the scene to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

No suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

