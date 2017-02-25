Local boy helps build beds for children in need

It's the weekend and while many kids are at home relaxing, 11-year-old Fernando Palacios is busy building beds.

"I feel happy because they never had a bed probably and it feels good to let them finally have a bed of their own," says Fernando.

Fernando is one of several dozen volunteers from First Baptist Paducah helping build the beds at Starfish Ministries.

Jeff McGough says they have enough wood to make 16 twin size beds and eight bunk beds, all going to children of single parent homes.

"I didn't realize how many people in Paducah do not have beds," says McGough. "When you go to the kids house to deliver the bed, there could be three or four that are sleeping on a bed, or two or three on a couch."

Daniel Ramage is just 10-years-old and he's the muscle behind the operation, helping deliver the mattresses and frames.

"I just feels great that so many people are going to be getting new beds," says Daniel.

Laura Roberts with Starfish Ministries says the mattresses were donated from people in the community. She says they donated over 400 beds to local children just last year.