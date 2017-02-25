Murry scores 33, Austin Peay upends SE Missouri 88-79

John Murry poured in a career-best 33 points as Austin Peay ended a tumultuous season with an 88-79 defeat of Southeast Missouri on Saturday.



Murry was 9-for-17 shooting from the field, made five 3-pointers and went 10-for-11 at the line as Austin Peay, which was knocked out of a spot in the Ohio Valley Tournament on Thursday, rebounded with a rain of 3-pointers to spoil Southeast Missouri's home finale.



The Governors (11-19, 7-9) connected on 14 of 25 3-point shots. Behind Murry, Josh Robinson added four treys, 14 points and finished six points shy of the 1,500 career points plateau. Jared Savage scored 20 points for Austin Peay and made three 3-pointers while Kenny Jones added 18 points and 10 rebounds.



Trey Kellum, Antonius Cleveland and Denzel Mahoney each scored 20 for Southeast Missouri (14-17, 9-7), which had clinched a spot in the eight-team OVC tournament on Thursday. The Redhawks, however, lost a chance to win the OVC West title outright and the double-bye that came with it.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Twitter on Facebook by clicking here.