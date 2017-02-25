Dozens injured after car crashes into crowd at Mardi Gras celebration

UPDATE:

New Orleans police say the number of people injured after a vehicle crashed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion Mardi Gras parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans has increased to 28 and a suspect is in custody.

Police say the suspect is being investigated for driving while intoxicated. They do not suspect terrorism. According to police, 21 people are hospitalized with five victims in guarded condition.

ORIGINAL STORY:

At least 21 people were injured Saturday evening when an apparent drunken driver drove a vehicle into a crowd during the Endymion parade in Mid-City, police said.

New Orleans police said the crash happened around 7 p.m. at Orleans and Carrollton Avenues, where Endymion rolled through for its annual Carnival parade.

Officials said someone driving a vehicle crashed into a crowd of people, injuring about a dozen individuals. The victims are in critical condition and the number could increase as the investigation continues.

Additional details have not been released.