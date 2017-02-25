Field Set for 2017 OVC Men’s Basketball Championship

The field for the 2017 Ohio Valley Conference Men's Basketball Championship Presented by VisitMyrtleBeach.com has been set after the final day of the regular season.



Belmont will be the No. 1 seed after winning its fourth OVC regular season championship in five years in the league. The Bruins finished the regular season 15-1 in OVC play and have won 18 of its last 19 contests. For the second-straight year UT Martin claimed the No. 2 seed, this year by finishing 10-6 in OVC play to claim sole possession of first place of the OVC West Division. The Bruins and Skyhawks each receive double byes to the semifinals of the tournament and will open play on Friday night.



Morehead State earned the No. 3 seed for the second-straight year, while Jacksonville State, the No. 4 seed, is back in the field for the first time since 2012. Both of those teams receive a single bye to Thursday's quarterfinals.



The field is rounded out No. 5 seed Southeast Missouri, No. 6 seed Tennessee Tech, No. 7 seed Murray State and No. 8 seed Tennessee State.



For the seventh year in a row all eight men's and eight women's team will play every game of the Championship at Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The men's bracket is a merit-based system that gives the No. 1 and 2 seeds a double bye to the semifinals while the No. 3 and 4 seeds get a single bye to the quarterfinals. The first round will match up the No. 5/8 and No. 6/7 seeds.



This year marks the 23rd time in the past 24 years that the tournament has been held in Nashville.



This year is the 12th time the combined men's and women's championship has been held at Municipal Auditorium; the men also held tournaments at Municipal in 1967 and 1989.



This year marks the 54th time the OVC Men's Basketball Championship has been held; the event is the fourth-oldest Division I basketball championship tournament.



This year's first round and quarterfinals can be seen for free exclusively on the OVC Digital Network (http://www.OVCDigitalNetwork.com), the league's web streaming platform. The games are available on any computer, tablet or smart phone as well as the Roku streaming device.



The semifinals will air live on ESPNU while the championship game will air live on ESPN2 and on the Westwood One Radio Network.



2017 Ohio Valley Conference Men's Basketball Championship Presented by VisitMyrtleBeach.com (Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, Tenn.)



First Round - Wednesday, March 1

Game 1 - #5 Southeast Missouri vs. #8 Tennessee State - 6:30 p.m. (OVC Digital Network)

Game 2 - #6 Tennessee Tech vs. #7 Murray State - 8:30 p.m. (OVC Digital Network)



Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 2

Game 3 - #4 Jacksonville State vs. Game 1 Winner - 6:30 p.m. (OVC Digital Network)

Game 4 - #3 Morehead State vs. Game 2 Winner - 8:30 p.m. (OVC Digital Network)



Semifinals - Friday, March 3

Game 5 - #1 Belmont vs. Game 3 winner, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 6 - #2 UT Martin vs. Game 4 winner, 9:00 p.m. (ESPNU)



Championship - Saturday, March 4

Game 7 - Semifinal Winners - 7:00 p.m. (ESPN2)



All Times Central