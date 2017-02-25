Fletcher's 3 lifts Southern Illinois over Loyola-Chicago

Armon Fletcher scored 14 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 17 seconds left, and Southern Illinois secured the No. 4 seed in next week's Missouri Valley Conference tournament with a 72-70 win over Loyola-Chicago on Saturday night.



Loyola-Chicago took a 70-69 lead on a pair of Clayton Custer free throws with 36 seconds left, but Fletcher sank his third 3 on Southern Illinois's next possession, and Custer's jumper to tie with four seconds left was no good.



Sean O'Brien had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Salukis (16-15, 9-9), and Leo Vincent added 15 points.



Southern Illinois led 34-31 at the break, and neither team led by more than four the rest of the way. Loyola-Chicago shot 14 of 26 from the field with three 3s in the second half while the Salukis were 14 of 24 with four 3s.



Custer led Loyola-Chicago (18-13, 8-10) with 21 points, and Aundre Jackson had 18.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Twitter on Facebook by clicking here.