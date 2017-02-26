18-year-old killed in single-car crash

A car crashed on Oaks Road in McCracken county, killing the driver.

On February 26th at around 7:25AM, 18-year-old Sarah Armstrong was driving a beige Chevrolet Impala when she crossed the center line hitting a concrete culvert and a tree. The car stopped just off the road in the ditch.

Armstrong was the only one in the car.

McCracken County Sheriff's deputies closed the road for about an hour and a half to investigate.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Sheriff's deputies say at this time, they believe Armstrong fell asleep while driving.