Arrest made in high-speed chase

UPDATE:

The Graves County Sheriff's office arrested Michelle Hayes, 48 after a high speed chase from Graves County to Paducah.

Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says Hayes tried to break into Eddie Wyatt's house on Wyatt Road on Sunday February 26 at 12:45 PM.

Hayes left the home before deputies arrived. A family member informed the sheriff's office that Hayes was in a black Lexus headed south on Central Road and was under the influence of drugs.

They also found that Hayes was not authorized to drive the car.

Deputies caught up with Hayes on US 45 North just inside the city limits of Mayfield when a citizen called about Hayes' location. The caller said Hayes was driving the wrong way on US45, at more than 120 mph. Hayes made a U-turn when met by deputies on Us45 and headed towards Paducah.

The McCracken County Sheriff Department put up stop sticks in Lone Oak, flattening 3 tires on Hayes' car. Hayes drove into Paducah on Broadway then turned back onto Jefferson.

McCracken County Sheriff's Department performed a PIT maneuver , stopping Hayes' car when she was turning off Jefferson onto 31st Street.

Hayes' car caught fire. She was arrested by the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

No one was injured in the chase. Hayes was taken to Western Baptist Health to be medically cleared.

