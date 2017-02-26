Herrin Police investigate apparent murder-suicide

The Herrin Police department responded to a home on North 31st Street around 9:14 Saturday, February 25th in an apparent murder-suicide.

The Williamson county coroner, Michael 'Junior' Burke says they found two people with gunshot wounds.

Police say Gregory Bryon Kinser of Herrin shot Toni Ladd of Herrin, and then turned the gun on himself.

Kinser was pronounced dead at the scene. Ladd died later at a St. Louis Hospital.

An autopsy will be conducted tomorrow on Kinser.