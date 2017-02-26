KSP searching for escaped Marshall County inmate

Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Marshall County Detention Center.

Justin W. Goad of Paducah, KY escaped at 3:33 PM.

Goad is a 27-year-old white male, 5’09”, 145 pounds, red hair, brown eyes, and medium build. Goad was wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants, black or dark colored shoes with white laces.

Marshall County Jailer Roger Ford says Goad is a state-certified low-level inmate. He wasn't in the actual jail. He was in a building with sheet rock walls with a metal exterior that houses the restricted work release program. Goad escaped through the bathroom of his cell by knocking a hole through that wall.

Goad was serving time for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Burglary, and Theft By unlawful Taking.

Goad has ties throughout west KY.

Trooper Eric West is investigating the escape. If anyone has any contact with this subject or information contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 Mayfield at 1-800-222-5555.

Ford says they are working strong leads to arrest Goad.