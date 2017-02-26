Carbondale police investigating armed robbery

Carbondale Police responded to an armed robbery at the Kroger Gas Station, 501 N.Giant City Road on Saturday February, 26 around 2:40 PM.

Officers were told a black male approached the gas station, handed the attendant a note, and demanded cash and cigarettes. The man inferred he had a handgun in his jacket pocket.

The clerk gave him some amount of money and cigarettes, then the suspect left on foot.

He has not been identified.

No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.