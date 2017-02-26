Detectives arrest man on multiple drug charges

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- McCracken County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man on multiple drug charges.

Detectives were notified about drug activity at Jason Jacob's house on 6840 Houser Road in McCracken County.

Detectives executed a search warrant today, Saturday, February 26th.

During the search, detectives seized approximately 26 grams of Crystal Meth, more than 5 1/2 pounds of Marijuana, $5,316 believed to be from illegal drug sales, numerous electronics, a loaded .45 caliber handgun, scales, packaging materials and assorted drug paraphernalia.

The drugs seized are estimated to have a street value of $10,000.

Jacobs, 37 is housed in the McCracken County Jail.

He is charged with firearm enhanced trafficking in meth, firearm enhanced trafficking in marijuana, over five pounds, and possession of drug paraphernalia.