Teen injured in hit-and-run

The driver was not injured, but his passenger was.More
A woman had to be taken to a local hospital Thursday after her car crashed on North Friendship Road in McCracken County.More
A teenager was hurt Monday when the juvenile was hit by a car while riding a bike on Route 4 in Jackson County, Illinois.More
When you see a vehicle overturned, you immediately worry for the people involved. But Paducah police say no one was reported injured after a SUV was hit by a semi on Alben Barkley Drive Tuesday morning.More
Kentucky State Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Interstate 69 and Interstate 24 around 5:00 p.m. Monday.More
A woman from the Owensboro area led members of law enforcement on a chase from Indiana to Daviess County, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police.More
Several windows were shattered at a Kentucky newspaper office, and police are investigating whether the damage was caused by gunfire.More
Authorities say a shooting spree that left eight people dead in Mississippi began with a call regarding a domestic dispute.More
Carbondale police are looking for information into an aggravated robbery. Saturday, May 27th, police responded to a business in the 1700 block of West Main Street.More
Kentucky State Police arrested a man on multiple sex charges for engaging with a child under the age of 12.More
