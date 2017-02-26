Teen injured in hit-and-run

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- McCracken County Sheriff's deputies are looking for information on a car that hit a teen and drove off.

Deputies were dispatched to the 2600 block of Oaks Road at approximately 7:00 PM Sunday, February 26th.

13-year-old female, Jade Mabry was checking the mailbox when an car hit her. It did not stop, and continued on Oaks Road towards Graves County.

Mabry was transported to Lourdes Hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

Preliminary investigation shows the car was a black late model Chrysler 300 or Chrysler Sebring that is missing a passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719.