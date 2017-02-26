No. 7 Louisville rebounds with 88-68 win over Syracuse

Donovan Mitchell made six 3-pointers for 25 points, Ray Spalding added 18 points with 11 rebounds and No. 7 Louisville shot 57 percent to pull away for an 88-68 victory over Syracuse on Sunday.



Seeking a second-place tie with Florida State in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Cardinals rode a 14-4 run entering the break for a 15-point lead that grew to 23 early in the second half. That provided a buffer against shaky play Syracuse used to get within 11 but never closer as Louisville (23-6, 11-5) rebounded from its loss at No. 8 North Carolina.



Mitchell shot 9 of 16 from the field to lead four Cardinals in double figures. A revamped starting frontcourt featuring Spalding helped as the sophomore forward tied a career high in points while posting his second career double-double.



Deng Adel had 17 points and Quentin Snider 12 for Louisville.



Tyus Battle had 20 points and Tyler Lydon 17 for Syracuse (17-13, 9-8), which had sought a follow-up to its buzzer-beating win over No. 10 Duke.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Twitter on Facebook by clicking here.