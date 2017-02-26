Murray State Police investigating reported rape - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Murray State Police investigating reported rape

MURRAY, Ky -

The Murray State Police Department is investigating a reported rape.

The female student told police she was raped by another in a residence hall on campus.

Police say the assault happened in the early morning hours of February 26, 2017.

University resources have been offered to the student who reported the assault.

