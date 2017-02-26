Local WWII veteran celebrates 98th birthday, still has spunk of teenager

The oldest living World War Two veteran in Massac County, Illinois is celebrating another birthday.

Paul Bill Reineking is turning 98-years-old and he still has the spunk of a teenager.

On Sunday, people across the community helped him celebrate at Misty Meadows Senior Living Center in Metropolis.

Great son-in-law, Larry Sommer, says Reineking is a humble man who would do anything for anyone.

"This is just another step in a great gentleman's life," says Sommer. "The way he's going now, we could be here for 101 or 105. You just never know. Paul Bill's a great man."

Paula McIntosh says Reineking babysat her when she was a little girl.

"He's doing wonderful," says McIntosh. "You can see how good he is and he's got so many friends and family that care about him. What a good person he is and how much everybody loves him."

The Army drafted Reineking when he was 19-years-old. He was in the service for four years.

A spokesperson at Misty Meadows Senior Living Center, when Reineking now lives, says it's an honor to be a part of the birthday celebration.