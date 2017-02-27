Pediatricians warn against pot use: Not your dad's marijuana

Seventy-seven percent: That's how many kids across west Kentucky qualify for free or reduced lunches during the school year. Many families rely on the Summer Backpack Program to feed their children when school's out.More
Many parents who rely on school lunches to feed their children struggle to support their families in the summer.More
Kids ages 0-18 can get free breakfast and lunch at Paducah Middle School from June 5 - July 28.More
Testimonies at a legislative hearing have revealed investigators with Illinois' child welfare agency face high caseloads and feel pressured to quickly wrap up abuse investigations.More
Social workers have too many cases to protect all the children they oversee. That is a the main concern judges and other speakers brought to a panel in Frankfort on Tuesday.More
Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
A local mother and her son are trying to spread awareness after they got shocking news six months ago.More
Kentucky Cancer Program, Baptist Health Paducah, and Lourdes hospital are teaming up to provide an annual free cancer screening on Saturday, June 24.More
The app has been in development for over a year.More
U.S. health agencies on Wednesday warned that certain blood tests for lead poisoning may give results lower than the actual level of lead.More
