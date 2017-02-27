Six things to know - 2/27/17

Here are six things to know for today.



A teen girl is recovering after a hit and run in McCracken County. Sheriff deputies say it happened in the 2600 block of Oaks Road Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. as the teen was checking the mailbox. Call the sheriff's office is you have any information.



The Murray State Police Department is investigating a reported rape. The female student told police it happened in a residence hall early Sunday morning and that she knows the suspect. University resources are being offered to the student.



President Trump will meet with many of the nation's governor today. It is part of the National Governor's Association winter meeting .Today's meeting may focus on infrastructure, spending, education, and repealing and replacing Obamacare.



We could learn more about the president's budget for 2018 today. A senior Trump administration representative says the president will increase military spending. Spending cuts in several federal agencies, including the EPA are expected. No cuts are planned for social security or medicare.



Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp. is expected to plead guilty today to a criminal charge and agree to a $1 billion penalty for concealing a deadly air bag inflator problem. Takata inflators can explode with too much force, spewing shrapnel into drivers and passengers. At least 16 people have been killed worldwide and more than 180 have been hurt.



Forty-three former members of an evangelical church in western North Carolina say they were subjected to years of emotional and physical abuse. Ex-congregants of the Word of Faith Fellowship tell The Associated Press in on-the-record interviews that instead of finding inner peace and eternal life, they were regularly punched, smacked, choked, slammed to the floor or thrown through walls in the name of the Lord. They say even young children and babies were abused. The church denies wrongdoing.